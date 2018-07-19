Two criminals who abducted a man in Nakuru shot dead

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 13:51, Updated July 19th 2018 at 13:55 GMT +3

Curious Nakuru Residents view the bodies of robbers who were gunned down by police officers at Manyani Estate, Nakuru County

Two suspected robbers accused of abducting a male adult in Nakuru town were shot dead by police officers Thursday morning.

Nakuru police commandant Hassan Barua said the two criminals armed with crude weapons together with other two who are still at large had raided a house of a local in Lanet at around 3am.

Barua said the suspects gained access to the house in Lanet by cutting window grills, attacked the owner and later tied his face with a piece of clothing.

Later, the suspects ransacked the house and took away assorted household items including electronics and other valuables.

After ransacking the house, the police boss said the suspects loaded the valuables into a vehicle belonging to the owner who had been blindfolded at around 3am.

He said members of the public heard commotion in the house during the early morning incident and alerted police officers.

Owner of the house said the suspects directed him to corporate, failure to which he would be killed.

“It was at around 3am when criminals armed with axes and panga gained entry into my house. They harassed me and directed me not to alert anyone, failure to which they would kill me. I was forced to corporate,” he said.

Barua said police officers on patrol rushed to the scene at the scene, asked the victims to surrender but they defied the directive.

Officers trailed the suspects to Makaburini area in Manyani estate, approximately ten kilometers away and managed to shot two dead.

Two of their accomplice who were in the vehicle fled with gunshot wounds into a maize plantation.

Locals who were at eth scene of shoot-out said one of the suspects gunned down is a renowned criminal in the neighboring Kanyon estate in Nakuru East sub county.

Barua has said investigations have been intensified to arrest the two who escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

The police boss asked health workers manning both private and public hospitals to report anyone seeking treatment of gunshot wounds.

"We are asking anyone who comes across individuals with gunshot wounds to inform police officers," said Barua.

Bodies of the suspects were taken to Nakuru county morgue.