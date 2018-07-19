MP refutes assault charge, faults medical report

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 23:27 GMT +3

Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein Mohamed. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Mombasa woman representative has denied an assault charge.

Asha Hussein (pictured), who appeared before Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea, disputed a medical report outlining the injuries she allegedly inflicted on the complainant, Mayasa Hassan.

She was released on a bond of Sh100,000 with one surety or a Sh50,000 cash bail.

The MP, who was accompanied by her lawyer, Paul Buti, said the medical report did not specify the procedures Ms Hassan went through.

Mr Buti dismissed the report and invoices, amounting to Sh200,000, presented before the court by two doctors as ‘fake’.

He said the medical report by Dr Rukia Swaleh and Dr John Chamia was specially made for the case.

“The preparation of this medical report is purposely made for this case. We need to get the full procedures that were charged in the invoices,” said Buti.

He added: “If doctors are being paid over Sh200,000, then we need to know what they did to accumulate such a bill. Let the doctors produce the original file.”

Buti said the cystitis condition, inflammation of the urinary bladder, which Ms Hassan suffered was not caused by the alleged assault.

State prosecutor Wangare Mwaura said the doctors would be availed to give their evidence.

He said the invoices presented before the court amounted to Sh101,000. “We can take a date to cross-examine the doctors,” said Ms Mwaura.

The MP was thrown into the police cells on June 11 after she was accused of assault.

She allegedly committed the offence on the same day at Majengo in Mvita sub-county when she reportedly caused Ms Hassan bodily harm.

She was bailed out by Mvita MP Abdul Swamad and other leaders.

The case will be heard on October 25.