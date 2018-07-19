MP denies assault charge, faults medical report Next Story
Forecast: Brace for strong winds, warns weatherman

By Graham Kajilwa and Mishi Bongo | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 23:23 GMT +3

An alert has been issued to 12 counties by the weatherman on possible destruction of property by strong winds today and tomorrow.

An update by the Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast a series of “strong to very strong” winds that started on Tuesday.

The winds range between 74km/h and 95 km/h - as fast as the average speed of a moving car.

Regions to be affected are North-eastern, North-western, Eastern and Coast, where Wajir, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, Mandera, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa, Kitui and Isiolo counties are located.

The forecast, which runs for four days starting Tuesday, had winds as strong as 95km/h (50 knots) from as early as 6am experienced in these four regions yesterday.

Potential damage

The same will be experienced today. On Tuesday, the winds were 74 km/h strong.

“Residents in these regions are advised to be on the look out and on high alert for potential damage associated with strong winds such as structural damage, like blowing off of roofs,” read the alert.

And the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) yesterday called on fishermen to suspend their activities in the Indian Ocean in anticipation of strong winds and tides.

According to KMA Administrative Assistant Mirfat Mbarak, strong winds of more than 40 knots are expected to hit the coastal region from today up to Saturday, naming areas likely to be affected as Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu.

The department advised all sea users to be careful as the strong tides were likely to cause loss of life through capsizing of vessels.

