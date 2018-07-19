Prisons officer seeks help to bury wife after one year court battle

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3

The prisons officer had been involved in a protracted legal battle with his in-laws over who had the right to bury his wife. [Courtesy]

A prison officer whose wife’s body has been lying in a mortuary for the past one year has appealed for financial assistance to bury his wife.

Jonathan Gwako had been involved in a protracted legal battle with his in-laws over who had the right to bury his wife, Lydiana Chepng’eno, until the court gave him the green light two weeks ago.

After the victory, Mr Gwako was faced with another hurdle: how to raise more than Sh600,000 to settle medical and mortuary fees at Hema Hospital.

The officer said he had reconciled with his mother-in-law but was at a crossroads because of the demands of the lawsuit.

He appealed to wellwishers to come to his assistance.

