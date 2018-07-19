I dissolved the PNU in good faith: Ndung'u Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Governor Awiti to know his fate today

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Governor Cyprian Awiti, whose job hangs in the balance after his election was nullified by the High Court, will know his fate today when the Court of Appeal delivers its judgement.

Awiti, who is one of the four governors in Nyanza fighting to save their jobs, is seeking a favourable ruling following a successful petition by former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga.

ALSO READ: Bank staff charged with a plot to steal Sh245m

The other governors are James Ongwae (Kisii), John Nyagarama (Nyamira) and Okoth Obado (Migori) who will know their fate next week.

In his appeal, Awiti criticised the decision to nullify his win and accused the trial court of disregarding his evidence, including that of the court’s deputy registrar.

RELATED TOPICS:
governor cyprian awiti
governor's fate
High Court
deputy registrar
nullify

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Agency ordered to account for cash

Agency ordered to account for cash

Court orders Governor Mutua to pay Sh29.7 million

Court orders Governor Mutua to pay Sh29.7 million

Why you can’t sue a judge

Why you can’t sue a judge

Court stops order to paint CBD buildings

Court stops order to paint CBD buildings

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited