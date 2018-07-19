Governor Awiti to know his fate today

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Governor Cyprian Awiti, whose job hangs in the balance after his election was nullified by the High Court, will know his fate today when the Court of Appeal delivers its judgement.

Awiti, who is one of the four governors in Nyanza fighting to save their jobs, is seeking a favourable ruling following a successful petition by former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga.

The other governors are James Ongwae (Kisii), John Nyagarama (Nyamira) and Okoth Obado (Migori) who will know their fate next week.

In his appeal, Awiti criticised the decision to nullify his win and accused the trial court of disregarding his evidence, including that of the court’s deputy registrar.