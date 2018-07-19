Photos: Man, four women killed in accident

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

The lorry in the road smash along Mutunduri – Kianjokoma Road in Embu. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Five people were killed and three others injured in an accident involving a lorry and a van at Kibugua on the Mutunduri–Kianjokoma road in Embu County.

Witnesses say the driver of the lorry was evading potholes when it clashed with the van that was ferrying passengers from Embu town to Manyatta market.

Eastern Police Coordinator Moses Ombati said those killed in the accident were four women and a man. Mr Ombati said survivors were taken to Embu Level Five Hospital.

Police at the scene of the accident. They said survivors were taken to Embu Level Five Hospital. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Rose Mbogo, a witness, said she had just alighted from a matatu that was heading to Kianjokoma from Embu town when she saw the lorry crash into the van.

“I heard a bang after the lorry left its lane and crashed the car just seconds from where I stood,” she said. The van had five occupants. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Francis Njiru, a local, said he was in a farm nearby when he heard a bang and ran to the scene, only to find survivors and victims' bodies stuck in the wreckage. They removed the three survivors and took them to hospital.

