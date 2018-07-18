Students arrested for planning to burn two schools Previous Story
Huruma Girls in court for asking Ofafa boys to burn their school

By Lilian Chepkoech | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 20:37, Updated July 18th 2018 at 20:52 GMT +3
Three high school girls aged between 14 and 15 years were Tuesday arraigned in court for accused of conspiring to commit a felony.

The prosecution's case was that the Huruma Girls High School students were on the morning of July 15 found with a note asking Ofafa Jericho Boys to go burn their school once they were done with theirs.

According to police, the three accused persons had written a note that was to be delivered to the neighbouring boys' school.

Their plans were reportedly thwarted when a teacher found the note.

The three denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case resumes on July 31.

Both schools are in Nairobi's Makadara Constituency.

RELATED TOPICS:
huruma girls
school unrest
ofafa boys
arson
arson attack
Huruma Girls High School
Ofafa Jericho Boys

