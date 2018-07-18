Fishermen, pleasure crafts warned as 40 knots wind hits the Coast

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 12:25, Updated July 18th 2018 at 12:37 GMT +3

Strong winds of more than 40 knots expected at the Coast in the next one week.

Strong winds of more than 40 knots are expected to hit parts of Coastal region from today up to Saturday, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

According to the department, areas likely to be affected include Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

The Kenya Maritime Authority advised all fishers and mariners to be vigilant as the strong winds are likely to cause loss of life and property.

“We therefore advise the fishermen, speedboat operators, pleasure crafts, passengers and the general public to avoid venturing to sea and exercise caution during this period as strong winds, waves and reduced visibility may cause loss of life and property through collision and capsizing of vessels at sea,” advised Kenya Maritime Authority.

The Meteorological Department also noted that people living at the Coast, who are used to high temperatures, would find it uncommonly cold, adding that the low temperatures were normal for the season.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country will continue to experience dry conditions during this cold season.

The weather forecast for next week beginning July 17, 2018 indicates that dry conditions are expected to continue over most parts of the country, with a few areas in the Lake Victoria basin, the highlands west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley likely to receive occasional showers.

“Cool and cloudy conditions will continue to prevail over the central highlands, including Nairobi and parts of the southeast lowlands,” said the MET director Stella Aura, adding that the weather is expected to be relatively warmer compared to this week.