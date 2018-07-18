Students arrested for planning to burn two schools

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 10:25, Updated July 18th 2018 at 12:02 GMT +3

Police in Embu are holding 23 students from Kangaru Girls’ School and five boys from Kangaru Boys suspected of planning to burn their schools simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Gang shoots varsity students after World Cup finals

They are being interrogated by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Embu West DCIO George Etyang’ said the tension started on Sunday when the boys and girls met on the fence dividing the two schools and planned to torch their schools.

He said the students planned that girls should scream at night to alert the rest where the girls would set on fire buildings in the boy’s schools while the boys would burn the girls’ buildings.

He said they have information that girls contributed the money that the boys would use to buy petrol for the arson.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“Tension has been rising in the school since Sunday. We had to act after we learnt they planned to torch the schools. Investigations are underway and those found to have actually planned the act will be charged,” he said.

This comes a day after Nguviu Boys’ was closed indefinitely after students torched two dormitories. Three students were remanded on suspicion that they were behind the burning.

Recently, three students from Siakago Boys in Mbeere North were jailed for a year in juvenile detention after they were found guilty of setting a dormitory on fire.

Security agencies have already banned pump stations from selling petrol or diesel in containers to stop the fuel from being used to torch schools.

ALSO READ: No let up as more dormitories go up in flame

“Pump station owners and attendants who violate the ban will face heavy consequences,” warned Mbeere South Deputy County Commissioner Beverly Opwora.

Speaking during a security meeting with principals and head teachers from the sub county at Nyangwa Boy’s High School, Oporwah said the security team would work closely management of secondary schools in the region to curb student unrest.

She instructed school heads to liaise with her office immediately they detected unusual behaviour among students or wherever they need the support of security enforcers.

Opwora, however, noted no case of unrest had been reported in the sub-county.