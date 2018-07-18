Man treks 1,600 km to Burundi, in honor of baby Pendo, Moraah and Mutinda

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3

Caliph Molwa Kauso, 43, a tout in Nairobi arrives in Eldoret town after completing 8 days walk. He started a peace walk called The Great Trek which is aimed at assisting children with disabilities in East Africa. [Peter Ochieng/Standard]

A 43-year-old man is trekking across the East African region on a mission to preach peace and coexistence.

Caliph Kauso Mulwa has covered more than 300km from Nairobi and was yesterday in Eldoret on his way to Bujumbura, Burundi.

Mulwa is using his walk to raise funds to establish three schools in remembrance of three children who died during the 2017 election.

Speaking in Eldoret yesterday, Mulwa said he intended to raise Sh16 million after covering 1,600 kilometres.

He urged organisations to help construct the schools for persons with disabilities in remembrance of the three children allegedly killed by police after the elections.

He said nine-year-old Stephanie Moraah, who was shot dead while on a balcony in Mathare, six-month-old baby Samantha Pendo, whose head was hit with a baton in Kisumu, and Stephen Mutinda, who was shot dead in Nairobi's Pipeline Estate while playing on a balcony, are the focus of the walk dubbed ‘The Great Trek’. “My mission is to ensure the three children are not forgotten. The schools will be built in their regions through the permission of their parents so as to act as a reminder that peace is everything,” he said.

He plans to arrive in Kigali on August 8, and end his journey in Burundi on August 17.