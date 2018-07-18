EACC, Land officials summoned in Tatu City row

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

Parliamentary Health Committee Chair Rachel Nyamai. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly Lands Committee has summoned top officials of the Lands ministry and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over a row pitting shareholders of Tatu City project.

Apart from officials of the two institutions, the team also invited three major shareholders of the project - Stephen Mwagiru, Bidco CEO Vimal Shah and ex-Central Bank Governor Nahashon Nyaga to shed light on the matter that is threatening to jeopardise the multi-million project.

ALSO READ: KPA officials face probe in Sh500m land saga

Residents of Kiambu County who own shares in the multi-million project have petitioned the Rachel Nyamai-led House team, seeking to have foreign shareholders thrown out for allegedly defrauding them of their land.

“Officials from the Lands ministry and EACC, alongside the three directors will help us get to the bottom of this matter. We will summon them so that they can tell us what they know,” said Ms Nyamai (pictured) during a meeting with the petitioners yesterday.

At the meeting, more thanover 1,300 petitioners represented by Kiambu Town MP Jude Jomo narrated to the House committee the plight of the local shareholders after they were allegedly duped by their foreign partners.

“Most of them have been kicked out of their land even after investing their hard-earned money,” explained Mr Jomo.

