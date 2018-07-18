Notorious drug trafficker arrested Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Man, son burn to death in fire he allegedly lit over marital disagreement

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 23:30 GMT +3
Debris from fire that burnt a man and his son to death in their house at Siakago police quarters in Embu County. [Joseph Muchiri/Standard]

A man and his child died in a house fire at Siakago police quarters.

Amos Lengura, said to be in his mid-30s, and the one-year-old child died on Monday evening.

Mr Lengura, a land broker in Ngong, and his son were burnt beyond recognition while his wife, Jane Leruma, a police constable from Laikipia County, got serious burns.

Jerrican of petrol

According to the househelp, Josephine Sheila, the man came to visit his family, as he usually did, but this time he was carrying a jerrican of petrol.

She said Lengura locked the house, dragged his wife and child into the bedroom and set it on fire.

Sheila said she had gone to a neighbour’s house when she saw the fire and called other police officers to help extinguish the flames.

She claimed the man had a second wife in Narok and that this had caused disagreements between him and the policewoman.

“He had visited on Tuesday last week and returned Monday evening, which is unusual,” she said.

Juliet Mueni, a neighbour, said when rescuers broke down the door to try to put out the fire, they found the man’s body on the floor in the bedroom while his wife was lying on the bed.

The child’s body was also on the bed.

Nthawa Chief David Ngari said the woman was rushed to Tenri Hospital and later to Kenyatta National Hospital.

He said police officers were investigating the incident.

Nothing was salvaged from the house.

The bodies were moved to the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

RELATED TOPICS:
man burnt to death
house fire
jerrican of petrol

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited