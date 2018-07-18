China now trains Jubilee officials in counties on leadership, strengthening its party

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

From left, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Executive Vice President Party school of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) Prof Hu Jianhua, Nakuru Deputy Governor Dr. Erick Korir, Chinese Communist Party Minister Council at Chinese Embassy in Kenya Li Xuang and Nakuru Jubilee Party chairman David Manyara in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

China’s ruling party has begun a series of workshops to train Jubilee Party leaders across all 47 counties on leadership.

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi Li Xuhang, is in Nakuru for a two-day training for Members of the County Assembly and local party leaders.

ALSO READ: MPs silent as gag on 2022 politics takes effect

Speaking yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir, Mr Li said the CPC and Jubilee shared principles of mutual equality and non-interference.

He said Jubilee requested CPC to help build a strong party and the latter had since come up with modalities to help the leadership of the former.

Improve leadership

Dr Korir said the move to seek a strong party was crucial because it would strengthen Jubilee and improve leadership.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“With China’s support, Kenya has built a modern railway line, which has helped reduce the cost of transport and doing business in Kenya and the whole region. We also welcome the Chinese to invest in Nakuru, especially in industries that will create employment,” the deputy governor said.

Swaleh Kadara, a Jubilee official from the party headquarters, who accompanied the Chinese delegation, said the two political parties would continue to enhance their high-level exchanges to boost ties.

Prof Hi Jianhua, the Executive Vice President of Party School of Guangxi Zhuang, said they were willing to work with Jubilee to share knowledge on how to strengthen the latter.

He said the CPC School was important in having a strong political party as it helps in policy dissemination.

ALSO READ: Ruto: No community owes me anything

Also present were Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu, Majority Leader Stanley Karanja, Nakuru Jubilee Party Chairman David Manyara among other party leaders.