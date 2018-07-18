EACC investigates Sh400 million projects

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3

Ewaso Nyiro Bridge was constructed at Sh128 million cost against the budgeted Sh35 million. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating officers involved in projects worth more than Sh400 million in Laikipia County.

The officers, drawn from the previous and current county administrations, are suspected to have been involved in questionable procurement.

Addressing journalists in Nanyuki yesterday, EACC manager for Central region Charles Rasugu said the investigations were in connection with irregular procurement and implementation of projects.

The projects

Projects being investigated include purchasing of medical insurance cover, purchase of fencing material, construction of Ewaso Nyiro bridge and pit latrines for Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres.

“We shall interview people to shed light on the matter,” said Mr Rasugu.

Rasugu said construction of the Ewaso Nyiro bridge in Il Motiok, Laikipia North, was done at Sh128 million, beyond the Sh35 million that was budgeted for.

“The same information is appearing in the Auditor General’s report and that difference is what we are investigating,” said Rasugu.

The report given to the commission also mentioned inflated cost of construction of the 160 latrines, 32 ECD centres at Sh800,000 each.

The complaints

“The complaints state that each institution has five-unit toilets and the cost was not obtained,” he said.

Rasugu said they were investigating procurement of fencing materials that cost Sh29 million.

“Part of investigation is to find out what was paid and who received the payment,” he said.

The EACC is also investigating suspected cases of conflict of interest, where some officers are accused of awarding themselves or their relatives tenders.