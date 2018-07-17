Tanzanian jailed for 20 years for trafficking heroin

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 22:19, Updated July 17th 2018 at 22:23 GMT +3

Haruna Bakari Tuya at the Mombasa Court in Mombasa County on Tuesday 13th March 2018. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A Tanzanian was yesterday jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty of trafficking heroin worth Sh9 million.

Haruna Bakari Tuya was accused of committing the offence on February 18, 2015, in Kwale

Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Francis Kyambia ruled the prosecution had proved that the accused trafficked in 2.9kg of heroin.

“In my view, the prosecution has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt despite the defence lawyer insisting the police did not follow the law to confirm whether the accused was in possession of the drug,” said Mr Kyambia.

In addition to the jail term, Tuya was fined Sh26 million. Failing to raise the fine would attract a four-year jail term. The magistrate gave him 14 days to appeal.

The magistrate said witnesses told the court Tuya, who was travelling from Tanga to Mombasa, was arrested at the Lunga Lunga custom baggage hall when the substance was found in his bag.

He said since the offence was serious and taking consideration of how drugs had affected many youths in Mombasa, it was necessary for the courts to give stiffer penalties to deter possible offenders.