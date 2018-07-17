More than 700 houses destroyed as Kilauea volcano eruption continues

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 09:42, Updated July 17th 2018 at 09:57 GMT +3

The flow of lava into the sea made a new small island. [BBC]

HAWAII’S Kilauea volcano has been erupting for more than two months and is showing no sign of slowing down.

Continued lava flows, earthquakes and slumping caused by Kilauea have devastated Hawaii’s Big Island.

Some 6,100 acres have been covered in lava according to the United States Geological Survey, including areas where homes once stood.

The latest official number of houses that have been destroyed since the eruption began was 700, however as the eruption continues this number will continue to rise. The fissure complex, pictured in the upper right, continues to feed a meandering lava flow (in the center) into the Pacific Ocean in southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. [BBC] Satellite photo provided by Digital Globe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea. [BBC]

An aerial view of a flow of lava moves to the doorsteps of the Puna Geothermal Venture facility after a new fissure eruption within Leilani Estates sending a fast moving flow of lava began to consume homes and property, near Pahoa, Hawaii More than 10,000 people were ordered to evacuate as flows of red lava entered residential areas. [BBC]

Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island

A massive flow of lava consumes houses in Leilani Estates. [BBC]

Channelized lava emerges on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone on Hawaii. The USGS said on its website that "a fast-moving pahoehoe lava flow that emerged from fissure 20 continues to flow southeast," with the quickest of three "lobes" progressing at 230 yards (210 meters) per hour. An aerial view of a massive surface lava flow. Is is directing itself to the sea at Malama Flats.

Kilauea has opened 14 lava-and-gas spewing fissures in total Lava flows over a road in the Puna District as a result of the eruption from Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island. [BBC]

