Gangsters shoot Maseno University students After World Cup finals

By Mactilda Mbenywe | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 12:31, Updated July 16th 2018 at 13:58 GMT +3

Police in Kisumu County have launched a manhunt for a gang of three that shot two students of Maseno University on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: Two France fans die in Moscow during violent World Cup celebration

Kisumu West OCPD Wilston Mwakio, yesterday said the gang confronted a group of people who were from watching world cup finals. The students were among them.

He said Vincent Ochieng was shot on the left side of the chest and arm while Eugine Ndobi was hit on his right wrist. The gang then robbed them off their phones and fled the scene.

“A good Samaritan alerted the police who rushed to the scene and took the victims to Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital,” said Mwakio.

 He said the gang scared off the group who ran away leaving the two injured on the roadside outside Siriba Campus.

“No arrests have been made, but we appeal to the residents to report any leads that can aid in their arrest,” he said.

He said cases of shooting in Kisumu West and gun robbery have become common in the recent past.

“We will hasten investigations and bring to book suspects using guns to rob locals,” said Mwakio.

The University Public relations officer, Dr Owen McOnyango said the administration was working with the police to ensure that investigations lead to the arrest of the suspects.

ALSO READ: Riots, looting spree and accidents taint French World Cup party

“The two are undergoing treatment and are in a stable condition. They will be able to record statements with the police,” said McOnyango.

He said insecurity has been rife in the areas with suspects using crude weapons during the attacks.

He appealed to the security apparatus to enhance patrols and intelligence to arrest and curb cases of insecurity affecting students in the area.

