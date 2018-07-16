Video: Barack Obama ‘simple’ arrival stirs Kisumu

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 11:02, Updated July 16th 2018 at 13:43 GMT +3

The plane carrying former US President Barack Obama touched down at Kisumu International Airport at 8.17am, stirring the lakeside city.

In his company was his sister Auma Obama and a host of delegation. Ready to receive Obama was Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his deputy Mathews Owili who had accessed the airport minutes before 7am.

Activities at the airport was for close to 20 minutes brought to a standstill as hawk-eyed security personnel ensured Obama’s entourage was not disrupted.

Outside the airport, pockets of residents chanted Obama praises, with hopes that he would stop to give an address.

The media was kept at bay, with the airport management saying no coverage was allowed. However, some members of the fourth estate managed to access the airport’s parking lot, where they had a slight view of the silvery plane carrying Obama.

A section of Kisumu-Busia road, where the airport lies was temporarily closed between Kenya Industrial Training Institute and Otonglo market, probably a radius of 500 metres.

Communications from Nyong’o’s office had earlier indicated that Obama was to have a 10 minutes meeting with the Governor before proceeding to Kogelo.

Sources within the airport however told the Standard that the meeting did not take place, with Obama exchanging pleasantries with Nyong’o, Owili and Regional Police Commander Leonard Katana who had gone to receive him at the aircraft.

“Obama just came out of the aircraft and exchanged pleasantries with the team from the Governor and the security bosses just at that point before signing the visitors’ book before he left. He did not even get to the VIP section,” said a source.

And by about 8.42am, Nyong’o’s convoy left the airport headed toward Kogelo, with Obama’s convoy following three minutes later.

Residents were however left disappointed after Obama failed to make a stop to respond to their waving and chanting.

“We were even expecting him to wave from the top of his car, if not stopping to greet us,” said Samwel Ochieng, a resident who had accessed the airport.

The residents had started to throng the airport vicinity as early as 6am, after reports that Obama would arrive in Kisumu in the morning.

Even workers at the airport were kept at a distance, and only managed to stretch their necks to see the convoy sneaks it way out of the airport to Busia road where they drove to Siaya.

