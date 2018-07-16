The day Uhuru reached out to Raila Previous Story
MPs lobby for Peter Kenneth to be awarded State job

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 09:58, Updated July 16th 2018 at 10:04 GMT +3
Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Murang’a MP Wanjiru Chege chat during the church service at Kiunyu PCEA. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has called for intensified war on corruption to ensure development projects are not affected.

Speaking at Kiunyu PCEA Church in Gatanga, yesterday, Kenneth urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to continue with his war on corruption saying unless strict measures are employed, the culprits will continue wrecking the country. 

Kenyatta, he said, should list corruption as his fifth agenda to completely wipe out the vice likely to derail programmes. 

"The leadership in this country should support war on corruption to ensure Kenyatta's big four agenda will be achieved to benefit the country, “said the former MP.

 On a proposal by council of governors to have members accorded immunity from prosecution while in office, he said, law should be applied as a lesson to others with intention of misappropriating public funds. 

"Those misappropriating public funds should face the law. There is also need to deny bail to culprits facing corruption charges. Let them remain behind bars until conclusion of cases, "said Kenneth.

He urged politicians to tone down succession politics saying they should concentrate on development agenda.

 "We have four more years to go, why waste time on succession politics focusing on 2022 and 2027?" posed Kenneth. 

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati said the president should consider a position for Kenneth saying he was rated a top performer during his tenure as Gatanga MP. 

"Kenneth since is a supporter of President Kenyatta and a performer hence should be considered to be part of the government," said Nduati. 

Murang'a MP Sabina Chege said Murang'a over the years has been sidelined in national politics despite having played a role in helping the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta to ascend to power. She said Kenneth should be ready to traverse Murang’a and other parts of the country as he has experience in matters pertaining development.

