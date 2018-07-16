Police hunt for man who killed wife

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

Police in Bungoma have launched a manhunt for a man suspected to have killed his wife and buried her in a shallow grave behind their house.

The suspect is said to have committed the offence at Sudi village, Bukembe in Kanduyi Constituency on Friday night.

Police post

Police from Nzoia police post exhumed the body of the 33-year-old woman from the homestead and took it to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Bungoma South OCPD Patrick Nyangaresa said the police were looking for the suspect who had just been released from prison.

Mr Nyangeresa said they suspected the man could have killed his wife after a domestic quarrel and has been on the run ever since.

“We have launched investigations to establish what really happened and we are looking for the suspect who is still at large,” he said.

Been quarrelling

The suspect’s mother said the couple had been quarrelling most of the time and it got worse on Friday.

She said her son was always drunk and had a habit of threatening anyone who tried to intervene in their quarrels.

“My son was always drunk and did not want anyone to tell him what to do. He always picked quarrels with his wife and was at times violent,” she said.

Bukembe East assistant chief Martin Kwata said many of the domestic squabbles in the area were as a result of illicit brew.

Illicit brew

Mr Kwata said the national government will join hands with the police to ensure illicit brew is eradicated.

He advised couples to find alternative ways to resolve their differences instead of resorting to violence.

“We are asking couples to seek help from their elders or even religious leaders. Violence should never be an option in domestic differences,” he advised.