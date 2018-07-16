Besigye to launch book on events surrounding elections

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3

Ugandan Opposition leader, Dr Kiza Besigye to launch a book.

Ugandan Opposition leader, Dr Kiza Besigye, will today launch a book on last year’s General Election.

Besigye will give the keynote address at the launch of the book, ‘Kenya: The Failed Quest for Electoral Justice,’ written by journalist John Onyando through a grant from the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

ALSO READ: Wounded by World Cup attack, Uganda ups security for final

The author gives insight into the political events around the 2017 elections and concludes that what should have been Kenya’s free and fair vote turned out to be the most tainted of the multiparty era.

“The elections were so flawed that their true account would be established only through an independent audit, such as the one led by former South African Judge Johann Kriegler into the 2007 elections,” Mr Onyando said in a statement to the media.

The writer, who was a communication official in NASA, also reports that while Opposition chief Raila Odinga was popular, his campaign secretariat was too dysfunctional to deliver victory.

In supporting the book’s writing, the Kenya Human Rights Commission sought to rekindle national dialogue on the shortcomings of the 2017 elections, which have faded after the handshake and clamour for 2022 elections.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Besigye will speak about democratic recession in the Horn of Africa and what East Africa can do to achieve free and fair elections and prosperity for citizens. The Forum for Democratic Change party leader in Uganda will later hold talks with Opposition leaders among others.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, political leaders and lawyers are expected to attend the book launch.

ALSO READ: MPs silent as gag on 2022 politics takes effect