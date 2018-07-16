Governors to face senators Next Story
The girl who survived bandits’ bullets Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Music Copyright Society of Kenya ordered to disclose accounts

By Graham Kajilwa | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 21:14 GMT +3

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been given 30 days by the High Court to account for all money it has collected since January 1, 2017 as royalties and licence fees.

Meanwhile, the licence of Music Publishers Association of Kenya (Mpake) which was preferred over MCSK has been revoked by the Kakamega court.

ALSO READ: Why you can’t sue a judge

Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) had in March 2017 issued the new licence to Mpake, even as MCSK was seeking renewal of their licence.

There have been complaints by some artistes that MCSK does not remit the cash it collects and when it does, it is done without any clear criteria to determine how the money is shared. 

“We declare that the process of issuing the licence on March 2017 by Kecobo to Mpake violated the provisions of Section 5 of the Fair Administrative Actions Act and the Constitution, and the licence is hereby declared null and void,” read the judgement. 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Music Copyright Society of Kenya
MCSK
High Court

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court stops order to paint CBD buildings

Court stops order to paint CBD buildings

Deputy speaker slot declared unconstitutional

Deputy speaker slot declared unconstitutional

Court stops painting of buildings in Mombasa

Court stops painting of buildings in Mombasa

Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited