Woman rep kicked out of Hotel for lacking marriage certificate

Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 13:03

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru. [Courtesy]

Laikipia Women Representative Catherine Waruguru caused a scene at a Kericho Hotel after she was denied accommodation over lack of marriage certificate.

Sunshine Upperhill hotel revoked Waruguru and her husband room reservation after they failed to produce a marriage certificate.

The hotel located opposite Kericho’s Moi Gardens, has a strict rule requiring couples to produce marriage certificate before they can be accommodated.

But Waruguru who on Saturday was in Kericho to visit her father-in-law and other members of the extended family, couldn’t hear any of it.

“I checked at the hotel at 4PM and filled the registration card which I indicated my name and my husband’s name and was given room 402,” she said. The notice by the hotel. [Courtesy]

The Laikipia Women Rep added that after dinner at her in-laws, and her husband came back to the hotel around 9PM only to get a rude shock after they were denied entry to their room allegedly because they had not produced a marriage certificate.

The legislator who had since caught a cold due to the cold Kericho weather left the hotel in a huff at 11PM.

“My odd innocent question before Kenyans is that where in the Constitution or County Government Act states and reads that any female or male who may wish to spend a night in any given room in any hotel must produce a marriage certificate,” she said.

Waruguru, stated that the incident had embarrassed her as a leader and would raise the issue of alleged harassment in Parliament.

“We will not allow any more married women and men to suffer embarrassment in the hand of hospitality industry players who feel that someone cannot spend money for a room and spend it there in a dignified way until they produce a marriage certificate,” she said.

When contacted for comment, the hotel manager Frank Kirui said they would issue a comprehensive statement in due time.

“Let me consult the hotel director James Mwangi first then we will issue a comprehensive statement over the issue,” he said.

However, Waruguru parliamentary colleague Nelson Koech (MP) who had tried to intervene in the matter expressed dismay over the hotel cold reception.

“Can you imagine being helpless to a colleague in your own town. I really felt bad for her,” said Koech.