DP William Ruto commits Uhuru’s 'Big Four' to God

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 09:21, Updated July 15th 2018 at 09:28 GMT +3
DP William Ruto during the event. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday sought divine help in the government's bid to deliver Jubilee administration's Big Four agenda.

While at a multi-denomination prayer service in Nairobi's Uhuru Park, Ruto also prayed that God grants President Uhuru Kenyatta the wisdom to lead the country.

He recalled they were at the same venue in July last during campaigns asking God to not only help them win elections but also have peaceful elections.

Ruto arrived at Uhuru Park at 12.15pm accompanied by his wife, Rachel.

Apart from the clergies who organised the rally, only Beatrice Elachi, Nairobi County Speaker and Rachel Shebesh, Chief Administrative Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs attended the event.

He asked God to give the government leaders with integrity, who will oversee smooth running of the country's affairs.

Ruto also prayed for the food situation in the country, the triumph of the healthcare system and provision of shelter.

The Deputy President said: “God help us provide houses that are affordable to Kenyan people.”

