Man who lured 10 year old child with Sh20 charged with attempted defilement

A 32-year-old man was on Friday charged with an attempted defilement of a neighbour's daughter.

The accused, George Mukabi is said to have attempted to defile 10-year-old girl at their Imahuni Village, Kakamega East District on July 5.

According to court documents, he had lured the underage into his house with Sh20 which she was to buy a snack usually referred to as KDF.

He is reported to have picked her from a group of friends she was playing with but was nabbed having undressed the child and almost committing the heinous act.

He denied the charge of attempted when he appeared before the Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit.

He was granted a Sh100, 000 bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000.

The case will be heard on October 1.

Meanwhile, the magistrate allowed the police to hold a man suspected to have killed his neighbor under unclear circumstances.

Matias Atolwa Musafi is suspected to have murdered Bernard Muchesia Lasa on July 12 at their Shibuye village in Shinyalu sub-county.

The investigating officer Inspector of Police Vincent Obae sought for more time to conduct a post mortem report for the deceased as well a psychiatric test against the suspect.

“The suspect herein shall be remanded at Kakamega police station for ten days. During the period, he shall be escorted to Kakamega County General Hospital for a mental assessment,” said the magistrate.

The matter shall be mentioned on July 23.