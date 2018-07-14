Governor Mutua ordered to pay contractor Sh29.7 million

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 11:19, Updated July 14th 2018 at 11:24 GMT +3

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [Courtesy]

The Machakos County government has been ordered to pay a contractor Sh29.7 million, which is a balance for the purchase of mechanical equipment worth Sh260 million.

Shaneebal Limited sued Governor Alfred Mutua’s administration, demanding the payment plus interest accrued since March 11, 2016 when it delivered the equipment.

The contractor says it delivered bulldozers worth Sh260 million but was not paid the whole amount as agreed. Company director Iqbal Omar told the court that the county had promised to pay Sh10 million every month but it did not fulfill the promise, hence the suit.

High Court judge George Odunga ordered the county to pay the balance plus interest accrued.

He said the county failed to adduce any evidence in support of its pleadings, adding that the company fulfilled its contract.

The county opted not to call any rebuttal evidence. It was also ordered to pay the costs of the suit.

