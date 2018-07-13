President Uhuru makes changes in Cabinet

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 17:33, Updated July 13th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

CS Adan Mohammed who has been moved to East Africa Community Ministry IN reshuffles. [Standard]

?President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday made changes to the Cabinet.

Adan Mohammed who was previously Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary has been moved to East Africa Community and Regional Development swapping places with Peter Munya who will now head the Trade ministry.

Also affected in the changes are Chief Administrative Secretaries; Coletta Suda appointed CAS Education and Kachaping as Energy CAS.

Nelson Marwa who held the Devolution docket as Principal Secretary has been moved to Senior Citizen Protection while sports PS Joe Okudo will now head tourism and Fatuma Hirsi moves to ICT ministry in capacity of Principal Secretary.

Other PSs to be moved include Francis Owino (Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs ministry) Ms Esther Koimett (Transport and Infrastructure), Paul Mwangi Maringa (Public Works).

The changes come barely six months after the Head of State named cabinet

In a televised announcement by Deputy State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, President Uhuru has also nominated Manoah Esipisu to the position of ambassador as has Sarah Serem, George Ochillo Ayako, Ndegwa Muhoro, Lt. Gen Samuel Thuita, Amb Nicholas Oginga Ogego, Johnson Mogo Ondieki, Chris Karumba Mburu and Benjamin Langat.

Their nomination now awaits approval by Parliament.

