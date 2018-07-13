Seven rhinos die mysteriously in Tsavo East Next Story
Seven-year-old girl defiled by father Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Fog forces Isiolo Governor chopper to make emergency landing

By Lydiah Nyawira | Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 14:18, Updated July 13th 2018 at 14:52 GMT +3
Residents of Kiangoma village in Mukurwe-ini mill around the chopper that made an emergency landing

It was a close call for Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, Isiolo North MP Hassan Oda and Isiolo South MP Abdi Koropu after a helicopter they were travelling in, made a crash landing at Kiangoma village in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County.

The leaders who were heading to Isiolo County to join Deputy President William Ruto in Modogashe and Merti for a fund-drive escaped unhurt during the 12pm incident.

ALSO READ: Shock as MCAs conduct heated session in vernacular

According to Mukurwe-ini police boss Issa Muhammud, confirmed the incident and explained the pilot of the aircraft made the decision to land the chopper due to bad weather.

Residents milled around the helicopter as the three leaders got off the chopper and boarded vehicles to continue the rest of the journey.

The helicopter later took off 30 minutes after it landed.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Governor Mohamed Kuti
helicopter
crash land
Nyeri

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nyeri Church robbed of Sh 1M in daring daylight robbery

Nyeri Church robbed of Sh 1M in daring daylight robbery

Nyeri Deputy Governor off the hook in case

Nyeri Deputy Governor off the hook in case

Thugs break into Speaker’s residence

Thugs break into Speaker’s residence

When children turn out to be pitiless killers

When children turn out to be pitiless killers

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited