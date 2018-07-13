Fog forces Isiolo Governor chopper to make emergency landing

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 14:18, Updated July 13th 2018 at 14:52 GMT +3

Residents of Kiangoma village in Mukurwe-ini mill around the chopper that made an emergency landing

It was a close call for Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, Isiolo North MP Hassan Oda and Isiolo South MP Abdi Koropu after a helicopter they were travelling in, made a crash landing at Kiangoma village in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County.

The leaders who were heading to Isiolo County to join Deputy President William Ruto in Modogashe and Merti for a fund-drive escaped unhurt during the 12pm incident.

According to Mukurwe-ini police boss Issa Muhammud, confirmed the incident and explained the pilot of the aircraft made the decision to land the chopper due to bad weather.

Residents milled around the helicopter as the three leaders got off the chopper and boarded vehicles to continue the rest of the journey.

The helicopter later took off 30 minutes after it landed.

