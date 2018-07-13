Report link poor exam results to absenteeism, politics and alcoholism in Bomet County

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso receive education task-force report on improvement of Secondary Education and vocational training in Bomet County from the task-force chairman Dr Elius Kirui. [Photo: Gilbert Kimutai/ Standard]

Acute shortage of teachers and basic facilities in Bomet schools is to blame for the dismal performance in national examination.

In a detailed report presented to Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, the task force formed early this year to look into the worrying trend of poor performance also pointed to absenteeism among teachers and students from school was a contributing factor.

The task force chaired by Bomet University College Ag. Registrar Dr Kipngetich Kirui said alcoholism among teachers and learners obsession with gambling should be addressed urgently if the performance is to improve.

Political interference in the running of schools also featured in the report with the task force asking for a quick solution to give teachers a humble time and morale in focusing on learners rather than keeping tense for political fear.

While receiving the report,Governor Laboso said the serious shortfall of teachers in the county as pointed by the task force should be addressed.

The Governor said the Ministry of Education through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) should address the issue as a matter of urgency so as to turn around the dismal performance in the schools.

“The fact that up-to 75 per cent of teachers in most schools are employed by the Boards of Management is a serious matter that needs immediate intervention as the arrangement has led to high turnover with the teachers seeking greener pastures,” Dr Laboso stated.

She said the poor performance in Primary and Secondary Schools in the region required concerted efforts by all stakeholders including national and county governments for it to be addressed.

Dr Laboso was speaking in her office when she received a report from a Task Force on Improvement of Secondary Education and Vocational Training which was commissioned by the county following poor results in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Members of the Task Force were drawn from Ministry of Education, the Provincial Administration, Secondary School Heads Association, Kenya National Union of Teachers and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, Boards of Management members, the clergy and county government among others.

She said there was need for parents and teachers to instill strong Christian values amongst students so they can be useful members of the society in the future.

The Governor said a stakeholders meeting will be convened in August to look into the report which identified shortages of teachers and instructors in secondary schools and vocational trainings.

“Bars, wines and spirits, pool tables and canteens operating around schools should be closed so as to curb cases of learners accessing drugs and alcoholic drinks. The national and county governments should ensure the regulations are adhered to,” the report states in part.

It also indicates that absenteeism among teachers, alcoholism and betting by students as some of the issues affecting performs in the learning institutions and needed to be addressed.

Vocational Training Colleges in the county do not have adequate and modern learning facilities which has led to poor enrollment among learners.

