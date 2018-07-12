Two people killed, six injured in Turkana by Ethiopian bandits

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 15:33, Updated July 12th 2018 at 15:48 GMT +3

Two people have been killed and six others injured after bandits from Ethiopia attacked a village in Turkana North.

Speaking to The Standard in Eldoret, Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu said that the attack happened Wednesday night.

He noted that the bandits believed to be from the Merille community in Ethiopia attacked a village called Old Ghana which sits 30 kilometres from the border between Todonyang and Loarengak.

“On Wednesday night, the bandits attacked the fishing village of Old Ghana and started shooting indiscriminately on the fishermen. Their reason was majorly to kill in a retaliatory attack following an advancement by some of the Turkanas,”said the legislator.

He noted that he had sent a vehicle to the scene and the six who were in a critical condition were being taken to Lodwar County Referral Hospital LCRH.

He called on the Inspector of Police Joseph Boinett and Interior Cabinet Secreatry Fred Matiang’i to help secure the porous border that has led to the loss of thousands of people.

In 2011 more than 41 members of the Turkana community were massacred in Todonyang, near the border between Kenya and Ethiopia during an attack by militia from the Merille.