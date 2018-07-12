Investigations: Teachers cleared in probe over rape

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 20:53 GMT +3

Preliminary results show samples male teachers and workers did not match those from alleged victim after DNA tests.

All the male teachers and workers whose DNA samples were collected for analysis following rape allegations at a Nairobi school have been cleared.

The region's Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, Nicholas Kamwende, yesterday said the 107 samples did not match those taken from the student reported to have been defiled.

ALSO READ: Big brother to soon watch over schools

“All the DNA samples collected from male teachers and workers after the Moi Girls School Nairobi defilement saga have turned out negative,” said Mr Kamwende.

He said blame could not be apportioned as the results were only preliminary findings.

The officer warned those speculating and uttering pre-emptive remarks that they were hurting the victims and their families and urged them to wait for the conclusion of the investigations.

“Investigations are, however, ongoing, with the aim of getting the attackers,” he said.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teacher’s (Kuppet) had suggested that the sexual assault could have been by a lesbian group and that the results absolved the teachers.

The union's Nairobi secretary, Moses Mbora, claimed that the DCI's findings absolved from blame the school's former principal, Jael Murithi, and all teachers and support staff.

"We have stated over and over again that our investigations were done in the interest of students," said Mr Mbora.

He urged staff at the school to continue with their work so that the school can post even better national examination results this year.

ALSO READ: Ex-teacher yet to undergo DNA tests

Last week The Standard carried stories on Kuppet’s report which stated that there was no man at the scene of the alleged crime on the night of June 1.

The report appeared to corroborate an account of the school’s internal investigations that concluded the student was molested by her colleagues for resisting their sexual advances. Sources said some girls might have violated the affected student.