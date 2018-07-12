Big divide over same uniform Next Story
Student unrest continues unabated Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Investigations: Teachers cleared in probe over rape

By Akello Odenyo | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 20:53 GMT +3
Preliminary results show samples male teachers and workers did not match those from alleged victim after DNA tests.

All the male teachers and workers whose DNA samples were collected for analysis following rape allegations at a Nairobi school have been cleared.

The region's Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, Nicholas Kamwende, yesterday said the 107 samples did not match those taken from the student reported to have been defiled.

ALSO READ: Big brother to soon watch over schools

“All the DNA samples collected from male teachers and workers after the Moi Girls School Nairobi defilement saga have turned out negative,” said Mr Kamwende.

He said blame could not be apportioned as the results were only preliminary findings.

The officer warned those speculating and uttering pre-emptive remarks that they were hurting the victims and their families and urged them to wait for the conclusion of the investigations.

“Investigations are, however, ongoing, with the aim of getting the attackers,” he said.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teacher’s (Kuppet) had suggested that the sexual assault could have been by a lesbian group and that the results absolved the teachers.

The union's Nairobi secretary, Moses Mbora, claimed that the DCI's findings absolved from blame the school's former principal, Jael Murithi, and all teachers and support staff.

"We have stated over and over again that our investigations were done in the interest of students," said Mr Mbora.

He urged staff at the school to continue with their work so that the school can post even better national examination results this year.

ALSO READ: Ex-teacher yet to undergo DNA tests

Last week The Standard carried stories on Kuppet’s report which stated that there was no man at the scene of the alleged crime on the night of June 1.

The report appeared to corroborate an account of the school’s internal investigations that concluded the student was molested by her colleagues for resisting their sexual advances. Sources said some girls might have violated the affected student.

RELATED TOPICS:
moi girls nairobi
rape in schools
dna test

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Insecurity in schools to top annual teachers conference

Insecurity in schools to top annual teachers conference

Sex pest who taught for 13 years at a school in Nairobi

Sex pest who taught for 13 years at a school in Nairobi

How safe are girls in boarding schools?

How safe are girls in boarding schools?

MPs visit Moi Girls

MPs visit Moi Girls

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited