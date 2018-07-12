Court sentences two brothers to 15 years in jail each

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

An Iten court has sentenced two brothers to 15 years’ imprisonment each after they were found guilty of raping a 25-year-old woman.

Mathew Kimwetich and his brother Hillary Kipchumba were charged for raping the woman on May 17, last year, at her mother’s house in Kimnai village, Marakwet West sub-county.

Kimwetich was also charged with another count of raping the same woman in a previous incident while armed with a machete.

In her ruling, resident magistrate Nelly Adalo said she was satisfied with the evidence adduced against the duo.

The victim narrated how the first accused lured her out of her workplace before raping her.

Bribe victim

“When I went outside, the first accused hit me with a wood plank on the left arm before dragging me to my mother’s house, which is nearby. They threw my mother and my younger brother out before raping me in turns, till I passed out,” testified the victim.

The matter was reported at Kapsowar police station and the victim later sought treatment at the AIC Kapsowar mission hospital.

The court heard that the suspects later attempted to bribe the victim with Sh35,000 to withdraw the case.

In mitigation, the first accused pleaded for leniency, saying their father died of cancer last year while their younger brother had a heart ailment and required someone to look after him.

The second accused asked for forgiveness from the complainant, adding that their mother was sick with no one to help her.

The two were given 14 days to appeal.