Eight students arrested after they were caught on camera setting dorm on fire

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 11:23, Updated July 11th 2018 at 11:38 GMT +3

The inferno completely destroyed the school’s dormitory. (Eric Abuga, Standard)

CCTV cameras captured eight students burning a dormitory at Kisii High school on Tuesday evening. The eight were arrested a few hours after the incident by detectives from Kisii Police station.

The CCTV cameras installed a week ago in the school captured the students in the act.

The eight students who set the dormitory on fire are being held at Kisii Central Police Station. (Eric Abuga, Standard)

County Police Coordinator Harry Abdi says they are carrying out further investigations to establish whether some staff were involved.

"All those involved will face the full force of the law. We will not entertain such characters in schools," says Abdi. (Eric Abuga, Standard)

The eight are currently being held at Kisii Central Police Station and could be arraigned in court either today afternoon or early Thursday morning.

More than 120 students were affected in the inferno that completely destroyed the school’s dormitory.

