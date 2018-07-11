University student hires goons to beat fellow comrade Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Eight students arrested after they were caught on camera setting dorm on fire

By Eric Abuga | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 11:23, Updated July 11th 2018 at 11:38 GMT +3
The inferno completely destroyed the school’s dormitory. (Eric Abuga, Standard)

CCTV cameras captured eight students burning a dormitory at Kisii High school on Tuesday evening. The eight were arrested a few hours after the incident by detectives from Kisii Police station.

The CCTV cameras installed a week ago in the school captured the students in the act.

ALSO READ: Mystery fires raze schools' dorms

The eight students who set the dormitory on fire are being held at Kisii Central Police Station. (Eric Abuga, Standard)

County Police Coordinator Harry Abdi says they are carrying out further investigations to establish whether some staff were involved.

"All those involved will face the full force of the law. We will not entertain such characters in schools," says Abdi.

(Eric Abuga, Standard)

The eight are currently being held at Kisii Central Police Station and could be arraigned in court either today afternoon or early Thursday morning.

More than 120 students were affected in the inferno that completely destroyed the school’s dormitory.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
CCTV cameras
Kisii High school
students unrest

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nine students face charges as ministry reads riot act

Nine students face charges as ministry reads riot act

Why we need to address the worrying trend of unrest in schools

Why we need to address the worrying trend of unrest in schools

Scare leaflets warning students dropped at Narok School

Scare leaflets warning students dropped at Narok School

Maranda School closed indefinitely

Maranda School closed indefinitely

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited