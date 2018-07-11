Raila reveals why he left Kalonzo for handshake Previous Story
Kittony, Wamalwa clash on 2022 campaigns

By Osinde Obare | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3
Ford Kenya party leader Moses wetangula flanked by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa at Avenue hospital in Kisumu when they went to see former minister during Kenyatta era Joseph Otiende. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (pictured) has clashed with former nominated senator Zipporah Kittony over Governor Patrick Khaemba's succession.

During a church function last weekend, Ms Kittony accused Mr Wamalwa of launching premature campaigns for the governor's seat, arguing that this was distracting Khaemba's leadership.

"Let's give governor Khaemba ample time to finish his term to deliver services,” said Ms Kittony.

But Wamalwa said he had every right to campaign for the seat and that he was keen to succeed Khaemba. “I'm not interfering with the leadership of the county, this is why the governor has not complained,” said the MP.

