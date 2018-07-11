Activists demand probe on officials Next Story
Court to decide Keter’s fate today Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Njoro residents relieved as Sh1.4billion road project kicks off

By Kennedy Gachuhi | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3
Njoro residents assist a motorist in clearing the road after his vehicle was stuck in the mud on June 8, 2018 along the Stoo Mbili-Miti Mingi road. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Construction of Sh1.4 billion tarmac road, which connects Njoro and Gilgil constituencies, has begun.

The 23km Stoo Mbili-Miti Mingi road, whose construction was launched yesterday by Infrastructure Principal Secretary Julius Korir, will be completed in three years.

“The road traverses an agricultural-rich region and is meant to mainly benefit farmers. It is the ministry’s expectation that the contractor will do the locals justice by fast-tracking the project,” said Mr Korir.

He issued a stern warning to other road contractors who have been denying Kenyans value for their taxes by doing shoddy work.

“The contractor will conduct routine maintenance on the road for at least three years from the date the project will be completed. Similar terms will be given to other contractors to ensure quality work is delivered,” he said.

He added that lack of such terms on previous tenders for roads have been paving way for unscrupulous contractors to do shoddy work without fear expecting the government to give additional allocations towards maintenance.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi said the road will open up the area for economic development.

RELATED TOPICS:
Sh1.4 billion tarmac road
road construction

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited