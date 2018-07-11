Njoro residents relieved as Sh1.4billion road project kicks off

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Njoro residents assist a motorist in clearing the road after his vehicle was stuck in the mud on June 8, 2018 along the Stoo Mbili-Miti Mingi road. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Construction of Sh1.4 billion tarmac road, which connects Njoro and Gilgil constituencies, has begun.

The 23km Stoo Mbili-Miti Mingi road, whose construction was launched yesterday by Infrastructure Principal Secretary Julius Korir, will be completed in three years.

“The road traverses an agricultural-rich region and is meant to mainly benefit farmers. It is the ministry’s expectation that the contractor will do the locals justice by fast-tracking the project,” said Mr Korir.

He issued a stern warning to other road contractors who have been denying Kenyans value for their taxes by doing shoddy work.

“The contractor will conduct routine maintenance on the road for at least three years from the date the project will be completed. Similar terms will be given to other contractors to ensure quality work is delivered,” he said.

He added that lack of such terms on previous tenders for roads have been paving way for unscrupulous contractors to do shoddy work without fear expecting the government to give additional allocations towards maintenance.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi said the road will open up the area for economic development.