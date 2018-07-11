Kilifi female driver lured Nairobi tycoon to be killed over Sh9 million, police

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:13 GMT +3

A woman detained at Shimo la Tewa masterminded the murder of a Nairobi businessman, a court has heard.

Corporal Ahmed Abdikadir, who is investigating the murder of Isaac Kasim Jirow alias Sokoro, said Eddlied Mandi Jilani lured the victim to Malindi on March 8, where he was kidnapped and killed.

He claimed Jirow was driven to Lango Baya, killed and his body dumped in a thicket.

Jilani and her alleged three accomplices have been charged with Jirow’s murder.

The investigating officer asked the court not to free her on bond, arguing she was likely to flee and interfere with witnesses.

In a sworn affidavit before Justice Erick Ogola on Monday, Mr Abdikadir claimed Jilani, along with three accomplices, lured Jirow to his death. “We established the victim was lured to death by Eddlied Mandi Jilani alias Edna alias Eddy, working jointly with Makonde Ruwa Buni, Ngira Karisa Charo and Katana Karisa Charo,” he said.

Presented herself

Police claim the trader was murdered over a Sh9 million debt Jilani owed him. “Mandi Jilani presented herself as a person capable of getting Jirow business opportunities in Mombasa. That is how she ended up obtaining the money from him, which was the motive for his killing,” said Abdikadir.

Prosecutor Alex Jamii said the suspects, said to be relatives, should not be released on bond because they were a flight risk. “The accused persons may never return for trial once released on bond. The gravity of the offence and the manner in which the same was committed militates against the grant of bail,” said Jamii.

The murder was allegedly committed on Mombasa-Malindi road in Kilifi County.

Jamii told court that when officers went to arrest Jilani, they found her loading her belongings to a lorry and it was not clear where she was going.

Defence lawyers Pascal Nbwana and Daniel Wamosta opposed the application to deny their clients bail, saying that was their constitutional right. “It is not also true that my client wanted to run away before her arrest. My client was just moving from her rented house to a personal one,” he said.