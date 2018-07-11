Sh1billion meant for development underutilized in Elgeyo Marakwet County

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

The county assembly has accused the executive committee of not spending over Sh1 billion meant for development in the past five years.

The assembly’s liaison committee headed by Deputy Speaker Christopher Chemosong questioned the executives over the poor implementation of development projects in their respective dockets .

“What shocked the committee was that over Sh1 billion for development projects remained unspent between 2013 and 2017. We cannot say for sure where the accrued rollover funds are,” Mr Chemosong told journalists at the end of the session.

The committee said several projects were unimplemented or had stalled.

“We had to summon the executives after getting unsatisfactory reports on the status of various development projects,” said Chemosong, who is also the Arror ward MCA.

The committee accused the executives of haphazardly awarding tenders to contractors, resulting in delays in implementation of projects.

“The committee was shocked to learn some contractors were awarded up to 20 tenders, resulting in delay in projects. Eventually funds meant for these projects were rolled over to the following year. Some contractors who were awarded tenders have never visited the project sites and in some cases have declined to undertake contracts,” said the MCA.

Stalled projects

Another member of the committee, Embobut ward MCA Paul Kipyatich, said the team was determined to jump-start stalled projects.

“Departmental heads should be held accountable whenever there is roll-over of funds under their watch and action taken against them,” said Mr Kipyatich.

In its report, the committee recommended that all contractors be listed afresh and those undertaking more than two projects have some taken away to ensure quick implementation.

The MCAs also want contractors to prove that they have visited project sites, and CECs to give quarterly reports on the status of the projects in their respective departments.

Dismissed report

But the executives dismissed the committee's report as 'wild and premature', saying most of the planned development projects had been implemented.

“Only Sh599 million has been rolled over, not Sh1 billion quoted by MCAs. We have yet to close the accounts, so the amount will come down,” said Finance and Economic Planning Executive Isaac Kamar

He also denied claims that executives awarded tenders "haphazardly", saying all contracts were awarded according to the Public Procurement Act.

And the assembly wants all contractors listed afresh and those with more than two projects to be cancelled. “Going forward executives are required to give quarterly reports on the status of projects,” said Chemosong.

