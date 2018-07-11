University student hires goons to beat fellow comrade

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

A student was admitted to Kakamega General Hospital after goons hired by a college mate attacked him.

Chrispine Odipo, a student of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, and who is nursing serious injuries, claims the goons confronted him in his room at Lurambi hostels.

ALSO READ: Another school on the spot as girl alleges sexual assault in dorm

Odipo says the attack came barely two weeks after the two disagreed over an issue in a WhatsApp group. “He has been sending me threatening messages since then,” said Odipo.

He said the suspect called him on Saturday night and asked whether he was indoors. “I gave him directions, and on arrival, he gave me one blow and pushed me out of the house where three other masked men were waiting,” said Odipo.

Three suspects were yesterday arraigned in court, but could not take plea because the victim was still in hospital. The case will be mentioned on July 17.