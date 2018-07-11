Chebukati changes mind about IEBC quorum Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

People displaced by construction of Langata-Ngong road will be resettled, says NLC

By Anyango Otieno | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:50 GMT +3
Residents of Kibera watch as NYS bulldozer demolishes their structures which are alleged to be on Kenya Railways land on 21/6/18. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

People displaced by construction of Langata-Ngong road will be resettled as soon as possible, National Land Commission (NLC) has said.

NLC Vice Chairman Abigael Mbagaya yesterday said they would move with speed to identify those affected and prepare them for relocation.

ALSO READ: KURA rules out compensating Kibera residents in Sh2b road

Mbagaya spoke after a meeting with Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), which was also attended by Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

"We are concerned with issues that have been arising over compulsory acquisition of land, clearing corridors for infrastructure development or any land that is required by the national government or county governments for infrastructure establishment," said Mbagaya.

She added: “It is worth noting that the whole of Kibera is government land. It was only in 2016 that a portion of it was given to the Nubian community.”

Mbagaya said among other things, they want to know how those affected will be compensated.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori, who chaired the meeting, said affected residents should be resettled peacefully to allow construction of the road.

Kibra remain calm as resident awaited the outcome of the meeting, which according to the representatives would determine whether demonstrations would go on as was planned or not.

"We decided to come together and facilitate a meeting so that affected and KURA representatives could talk," said Mbogori.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of Kibera residents have less than 2 weeks to evacuate

RELATED TOPICS:
kibera
kibera slums
nlc
nlc chairman mohamed swazuri
NLC Vice Chairman Abigael Mbagaya
KNCHR

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Movie on Kibera love to be shot in Kenya

Movie on Kibera love to be shot in Kenya

Kibera comes alive with music festival (Photos)

Kibera comes alive with music festival (Photos)

Kamiti land puzzle can only be solved by gazette notice: Swazuri

Kamiti land puzzle can only be solved by gazette notice: Swazuri

Swazuri: Forever in summer amid murmurs over lifestyle

Swazuri: Forever in summer amid murmurs over lifestyle

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited