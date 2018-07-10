Kisumu Girls reopening pushed over stalemate on Sh9 million fine

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 14:43, Updated July 10th 2018 at 14:53 GMT +3

Parents kept out of Kisumu Girls High School after bringing back their daughters to school after an unrest and finding the date has been changed. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Parents of Kisumu Girls’ High School were on Tuesday stranded after the re-opening of the school was pushed to next week following a stalemate over Sh9 million fine.

The school had been closed a week ago after students went on rampage over a number of grievances, but the students were expected to report back yesterday.

Each of the over 1, 800 students was required to pay Sh5, 000 fine for the damages caused during the July 1, protests.

As the Kisumu Girls stalemate unfolded, other parents were preparing for the worst as they await communications from schools that had been affected by student riots. The schools are likely to pass the cost of repairing the damages on parents.

More than 10 Secondary schools have been closed across Nyanza, amid damages running to millions of shillings.

Kisumu Girls parents were met with a fresh notice, informing them to instead take the girls to school on Monday next week.

“This is to inform Form One parents to bring back their daughters to school on Monday July 16, 2018,“ read the notice pinned at the gate. No reason was however given for the postponement of the re-opening date.

Some parents however told the Standard that the postponement could have been occasioned by their protest over Sh9 million fine for the damages done by the students during the rampage.

According to the parents, they were already finalizing on a legal action against the institution management over what they termed as ‘attempt to fleece parents’.

A parent who spoke to the Standard on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said they had already drawn the case, and was planning to file it before the issue leaked to the school management.

“We discussed the matter in our WhatsApp groups, and agreed to take the legal way after the institution management declined to sit down with us to decide on the fine,” said a parent.

According to the parent, the Sh5, 000 fine is too much, considering that a few window panes and the windscreen of the principal’s car was reported to have been damaged by the students.

The parents however questioned the rational of arriving at the fine, claiming that the damage could not cost the school in excess of Sh500, 000.

“We accept that the children were wrong to cause the damage, but this habit of running into fines before the underlying issues raised are address point out to a scheme by the school management to unduly make money from us instead of focusing on getting the school in order,” said another parent.

Some parents also want the institution to release the report on the incident, and only have the students implicated to be surcharged.

“Some teachers alleged that students feared sitting for mock examinations and that is why they went on strike. My daughter is Form One and will not be facing ay mock examinations for the next three years, so why am I being surcharged? Why the collective judgement? These are the issues we need to discuss,” said another parent.

School Principal Margret Mechumo declined to comment over the stalemate, saying she could not address the matter with the media.

“We are not opening today. That’s all,” she told journalists in her office.

Gerald Onyango, a member of the school’s Board of Management however defended the fine, saying the evaluation of the damage was done by government agencies.

“The parents are just talking from outside. They do not understand the amount of damage in the dormitories and the classes,” said Onyango without quoting the exact cost of damage.

The parents have however vowed to seek a legal action should the school management not involve them in determining the loss occasioned by the strike.