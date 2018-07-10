Final five Thai cave boys to be rescued Previous Story
Suicide bomber kills 10 in Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad

By Reuters | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 12:34, Updated July 10th 2018 at 13:07 GMT +3
Vehicles were destroyed in the explosion. [Reuters]

A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing at least 10 people, government officials said, but no militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department in the eastern city, confirmed the death of 10 people and said four wounded people were taken to a hospital.

Police men inspects the site of the suicide attack in Jalalabad city. The attack occured near a petrol station. [Reuters]

The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol station, causing a large fire, officials said.

“Most of the victims were children, who were working in a car wash close to the suicide bombing site,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.

Eight cars were burnt in the explosition. Most of the victims were children working in a car wash close to the suicide bombing site. [Reuters]

 

