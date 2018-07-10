BREAKING NEWS
Anxiety as board set to recruit new KPA MD

By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 00:09 GMT +3
Ag. Kenya Ports Authority Managing Dr. Arch. Daniel Manduku (right) receives documents from the immediate former Managing Director, Mrs. Catherine Mturi-Wairi during a handing over session witnessed by KPA board chairman General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana at the KPA headquarters. [Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority chairman General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana has announced that the board is preparing to recruit a managing director.

Dr Daniel Manduku was appointed in acting capacity for two months after the ouster of Catherine Wairi on May 30.

ALSO READ: KPA eyes Sh1.7b tugboat for rescue exercises

The two-month period ends this month.

Kibwana said the board was expected to meet and start the recruitment in an open and competitive manner.

"This post will be advertised in the local dailies to attract qualified and competent candidates who want to work at the port," said Kibwana.

Until May 30, Dr Manduku was Director General of the National Construction Authority.

Leaders' demands

In 2016, he applied for the position of managing director, but did not make it. He reportedly scored less than 58.2 per cent in interview conducted by the board to replace Gichiri Ndua.

Mrs Wairi emerged top with 72.5 per cent while former KPA General Manager (engineering services) Joseph Atonga was second with 68.75 per cent.

Mombasa-based maritime consultant Stanley Chai came third with 58.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: Why sugar craze is no longer news at the Kenyan Coast

Manduku, in a recent interview with KTN, defended his appointment after some local leaders demanded that Wairi should have been replaced by someone from Coast.

RELATED TOPICS:
kenya ports authority
kpa md

