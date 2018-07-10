Mudavadi told off on sugar probe plea

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3

Three Opposition leaders have dismissed calls for a commission of inquiry to investigate the dumping of contraband sugar in the country.

Mathare MP Antony Oluoch, his Uriri counterpart, Mark Nyamita and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the inquiry would be a waste of time and public funds.

They were reacting to a petition by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang'ula, urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to institute an inquiry into the sugar import scam.

The MPs, who were speaking in Migori on Sunday, accused Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula of trying to divert the country's attention from dealing with the sugar barons.

They said Parliament, detectives and DPP had enough evidence on the importers of the sugar.

