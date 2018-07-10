BREAKING NEWS
X
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits
Uhuru goes for loot in Swiss banks Next Story
Kenya Railways starts probe on SGR racism after exposé Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Governors raise alarm over Sh200 million lease of medical equipment scam

By Rawlings Otieno | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 22:57 GMT +3
Chairman of the Council of Governors Josphat Nanok making his remarks at Delta house in Westlands Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

County bosses have claimed the medical equipment leasing scheme is scandalous after it was varied by more than 100 per cent.

The Council of Governors (CoG) says under the Sh38 billion Managed Equipment Service (MES), counties were originally paying Sh95 million, but are now being told to fork out Sh200 million annually.

ALSO READ: Counties to feel the heat over cash crunch

This means that counties now pay cumulatively Sh9.4 billion per year up from Sh4.5 billion. The money is deducted directly from county allocation and paid to the private suppliers by the National Treasury.

“The Government signed an agreement for MES and later signed MoUs with the county governments on the same. The governors have actually just learnt with shock that the cost of the MES has moved from Sh95 million to Sh200 million per year, without clear explanations,” said CoG Chairman Josphat Nanok.

The county bosses have protested that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich reduced the County Revenue Allocation by Sh14 billion without consultation or reasons given.

Kenya gazette

Mr Rotich had published in the Kenya gazette dated June 29, 2018 the revised disbursement of county governments’ equitable share of allocation of the 2017/2018 year funds.

“The CS has gone ahead to publish the revised county governments share downwards by Sh14 billion in the gazette notice. This is without discussion, consultation or approval of Parliament in the amendment of the Division of Revenue and County Allocation of Revenue Acts. This renders the process illegal and outright abuse of office,” said Mr Nanok.

The county chiefs also questioned why there was more scrutiny on county budgets and expenditures than in the national Government, adding that if the Government was serious about fighting corruption, all unaudited reports and accounts must be approved by Parliament.

Audited accounts

ALSO READ: Governors' nightmare as inherited debtors go to court

Nanok argued that the last audited accounts for the counties were that of 2016-2017, while the last audited accounts for the National Government were still as far as 2013-2014 financial year.

“There is more scrutiny on county budgets and expenditures. The last audited accounts for the counties are 2016-2017, while the last audited accounts for the national government are 2013-2014,” said Nanok.

RELATED TOPICS:
Council of Governors
Managed Equipment Service
county budget allocations

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why devolution is still a hit-and-miss affair

Why devolution is still a hit-and-miss affair

Governors claim billions ahead of key devolution conference

Governors claim billions ahead of key devolution conference

MPs want sugar import licenses cancelled

MPs want sugar import licenses cancelled

Why burial of Governor Nyagarama's son will take two months

Why burial of Governor Nyagarama's son will take two months

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited