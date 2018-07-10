State takes tough measures to curb unrest in schools

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 22:51 GMT +3

The Government has ordered all boarding schools to double the number of teachers on duty over the next two weeks to curb a wave of arson.

At the same time, 125 students from various affected schools have been arrested, with authorities reiterating that the criminal records would reflect on school leaving certificates of offenders.

All quality assurance officers in all counties have also been directed to file daily reports on the security situations in their regions with clear explanations on any existing gaps.

These are among the tough measures taken by the Ministry of Education to step up surveillance in schools.

“We are giving greater emphasis on surveillance of boarding facilities when students are attending evening preps, and have taken up measures to ensure that normal teaching and learning is resumed in the affected schools,” Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said in Nairobi, yesterday.

She said since last week 10 boarding secondary schools had experienced cases of unrest. Of these, seven are arson cases targeting dormitories when students were undertaking their evening studies.

“I will be in Kisumu today to assess the situation. It is worrying that in Nyanza, some of the schools affected have never been involved in similar cases earlier,” the CS said.

Lasting solutions

She said stakeholder forums led by the regional coordinators of education and county directors of education would be held in all the regions with a view to finding common and lasting solutions to student unrest this and coming years.

The CS warned the perpetrators of the criminal activities that they risked jail terms and failure to get jobs or Government scholarships.

She said her ministry suppored the move by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to criminalise all acts of student unrest.

“We wish to inform the public that three students from Siakago Boys in Embu have been jailed for one year on probation and have since cleared from the school. They can only attend a day school as they report to the local chief,” the CS said.

The CS said 125 students from affected schools had been arrested as police intensified the crackdown on masterminds of the recent cases of student unrest.

“We are serious on this. Last year, 1,035 students who were involved in indiscipline were arrested. Their cases are ongoing. Starting this year, we will record criminal activities on leaving certificates,” Dr Amina said.

She said attempts by cartels to guarantee leakage of examination papers had failed.