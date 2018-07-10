BREAKING NEWS
X
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits
3,000 people kicked out of Mau Next Story
Man mauled by lions on his way home Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

County flags off drugs worth Sh210 million

By Rael Jelimo | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 22:17 GMT +3
[Courtesy]

Drugs and medical supplies worth Sh210 million have been supplied to health facilities in the county in the last one year.

According to the county government, at least 196 health facilities have benefited from the supplies since August last year.

ALSO READ: Patients’ agony as free cancer drug deal stalls

Speaking yesterday while flagging off distribution of drugs worth Sh10 million at the Kapsabet County headquarters, Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei said they were in the process of formulating a health management information system that would monitor use of drugs in health facilities.

The consignment was the fourth batch of supplies.

RELATED TOPICS:
drugs
nandi county
health facilities

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How bad medicine is killing Kenyans

How bad medicine is killing Kenyans

Pharmaceutical lobby groups clash over drug imports

Pharmaceutical lobby groups clash over drug imports

Plan on course for Koitalel University

Plan on course for Koitalel University

Nandi women to benefit from Sh40 million fund

Nandi women to benefit from Sh40 million fund

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited