County flags off drugs worth Sh210 million

Published Tue, July 10th 2018

Drugs and medical supplies worth Sh210 million have been supplied to health facilities in the county in the last one year.

According to the county government, at least 196 health facilities have benefited from the supplies since August last year.

Speaking yesterday while flagging off distribution of drugs worth Sh10 million at the Kapsabet County headquarters, Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei said they were in the process of formulating a health management information system that would monitor use of drugs in health facilities.

The consignment was the fourth batch of supplies.