Kenya Railways launches investigations on racism claims at SGR following disturbing exposé

Kenya Railways MD Atanas Maina when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee on audit queries at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Kenya Railways has launched investigations into racism and mistreatment claims by Kenyans working at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) following an expose by the Standard.

The agency said it had instructed the SGR operator – China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) – to submit a report an explanation on the mistreatment claims for a critical review.

“The said reports have elicited a lot of emotions from members of the public. The outrage, anger and disappointment expressed is understandable and we same the same sentiments,” Kenya Railways managing Director said in a statement on Monday.

“This unethical conduct, if found to be authentic, is completely unacceptable,” Maina said.

Maina said the agency has also deployed its Human Resource department to engage with the local staff employed by the operator in order to independently establish the authenticity of the claims to inform further actions.

“We have taken the matters very seriously and should culpability be established against any person or persons, action will be taken in accordance with the laws of Kenya,” Maina said adding that Kenya Railways is committed to observe the highest ethical standard possible in execution of its mandate.

The response comes a day after Deputy President William Ruto confirmed that the CRBC is earning Sh1billion a month to run the train, saying ‘running the SGR is not the same as a matatu.’ Ruto who was speaking to NTV in an interview on Sunday night said the new railway line will break even by the time the loan repayments are due in 2020. Some of the Kenyan SGR crew being punished after they refused to collect garbage. [Paul Wafula/Standard]

Kenya Railways is the agency that is mandated to supervise the Chinese operator running the train.

Yesterday staff at SGR who spoke in confidence said their Chinese bosses had asked them to appoint representatives who will collect their views as a group and present them for action to deal with fears of victimisation.

The Transport ministry is also understood to be planning an impromptu visit to the site unannounced as part of a fact finding mission to ensure CRBC operates within the law.

Some of the complaints raised by employees include discrimination, racism and harassment by the Chinese staff.

Investigations by The Standard, which broke the story on Sunday, revealed a huge contrast between what happens when in public glare and what really goes on beneath the surface when they retire to their apartments and restaurant.

For instance, Kenyan employees are not allowed to share tables with the Chinese counterparts in the restaurant.

Though, it is not printed in black and white, Chinese staff would never sit on the same table with Kenyans and Kenyans are not expected to join their tables either.

“Racism is so real here. There is an unwritten rule of where you need to sit. You cannot just join the Chinese table,” an assistant locomotive driver said.

He said that this divide runs to the staff vans as well where even if it only one Chinese on board, Kenyans will not use them when time for drop offs come.

“You cannot board a van that drops us in the evening even if it only has one Chinese on board. You will have to wait,” he said.

More excesses are allowed on the freight trains where there is little visibility. Chinese staff are allowed excesses such as smoking while in the locomotive and use of mobile phones, crimes that will get their Kenyan counterparts fired.

“They are chain smokers and they do it inside the drivers cab. We do not have washrooms in the driver’s cab, so some relieve themselves on the track lines,” he said.

The other matter that will be looked at is the skills transfer.

Kenyan drivers have never again been left to drive the trains save for the launch where two female drivers, Alice Gitau and Concilia Owire were paraded for the cameras to show that Kenyans drove President Uhuru Kenyatta on the inaugural trip.

But immediately the train took off and the cameras were gone, the Chinese drivers took back control and no Kenyan has been allowed to drive the locomotive again.

Those who were trained two years ago in anticipation, have remained assistant shunting drivers, since the launch of Madaraka express, and only sit and watch as the Chinese drivers cruise to the coast and back.

“We just sit at the back and watch. There is no actual transfer of skills that is happening here,” an assistant locomotive driver who has been with the SGR for over a year now told the Standard on Sunday.

Three other assistant drivers corroborated the story and said their job is that of poster boys.

“We cannot even do trouble shooting since everything is in Chinese. The way we see it, the reason they are not open to transferring skills is that they want to remain relevant for a long time,” he said.

