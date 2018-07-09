Court frees Patel Dam owner on bail

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 13:59, Updated July 9th 2018 at 14:45 GMT +3

Lawyer Evans Monari (L) has a word with the owner of Patel farm Perry Manusukh Kanasagara and farm manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar during the court proceeding on Friday July 6. They have been released on bail. [File, Standard]

A court sitting in Naivasha on Monday freed all the eight Patel Dam tragedy suspects on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of similar amount or cash bail of Sh2.5 million.

The dam owner Perry Kasangara, estate General Manager Vinoj Kumar, Nakuru County Director of water Johnson Kamau and three other Governments officials are charged with killing 48 people in the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Killer dam owner to spend weekend in cells

On Friday, they denied the 48 counts of manslaughter and were remanded at Naivasha Remand Prison.

They have been ordered to deposit their passports with the court as they away pre-trial on August 3.

More to follow.

