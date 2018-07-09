Court frees Patel Dam owner on bail

A court sitting in Naivasha on Monday freed all the eight Patel Dam tragedy suspects on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of similar amount or cash bail of Sh2.5 million.
The dam owner Perry Kasangara, estate General Manager Vinoj Kumar, Nakuru County Director of water Johnson Kamau and three other Governments officials are charged with killing 48 people in the tragedy.
ALSO READ: Killer dam owner to spend weekend in cells
On Friday, they denied the 48 counts of manslaughter and were remanded at Naivasha Remand Prison.
They have been ordered to deposit their passports with the court as they away pre-trial on August 3.
More to follow.
Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.