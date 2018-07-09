Man mauled by lions on his way home Next Story
Fears of a crisis as Mau evictions start Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Court frees Patel Dam owner on bail

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 13:59, Updated July 9th 2018 at 14:45 GMT +3
Lawyer Evans Monari (L) has a word with the owner of Patel farm Perry Manusukh Kanasagara and farm manager Vinoj Jaya Kumar during the court proceeding on Friday July 6. They have been released on bail. [File, Standard]

A court sitting in Naivasha on Monday freed all the eight Patel Dam tragedy suspects on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of similar amount or cash bail of Sh2.5 million.

The dam owner Perry Kasangara, estate General Manager Vinoj Kumar, Nakuru County Director of water Johnson Kamau and three other Governments officials are charged with killing 48 people in the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Killer dam owner to spend weekend in cells

On Friday, they denied the 48 counts of manslaughter and were remanded at Naivasha Remand Prison.

They have been ordered to deposit their passports with the court as they away pre-trial on August 3.

More to follow.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
killer patel dam
patel dam tragedy

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Patel farm bosses, officials linked to killer dam charged

Patel farm bosses, officials linked to killer dam charged

Patel dam owner arrested

Patel dam owner arrested

DPP orders arrest of Patel Farm bosses in probe

DPP orders arrest of Patel Farm bosses in probe

Solai Dam: Second wave of impunity

Solai Dam: Second wave of impunity

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited