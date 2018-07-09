Your Standard Digital news briefing

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 08:31, Updated July 9th 2018 at 09:07 GMT +3

Probe links Kidero to Sh8b City Hall theft

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and nine other officials are said to have moved money from accounts through structured cash withdrawals.

This is as the Financial Reporting Centre wants EACC, DCI to investigate matter. Read more HERE.

Senator Ben Oluoch to be buried today

The body of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello arrived in his home town shortly after 10am yesterday. The senator died two weeks ago at a Nairobi Hospital.

NASA leader Raila Odinga is expected to attended the burial.

More Governors face arrest

Three more county chiefs are set to be arrested within this week as a multi-agency task team headed by Attorney General Paul Kihara narrows down on corruption suspects and freeze assets of suspects and their relatives. Read more HERE.

KeNHA diverts traffic on busy highway

Motorists using the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway will from today face disruption of traffic along that road. Read more of the diversions along that stretch here.

Handshake big blow to Opposition, Mudavadi says

He says even the most fiercest debaters in Parliament have taken the back seat fearing to be misinterpreted. More HERE.