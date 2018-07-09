Team warns on contract breach Previous Story
Sonko: Construction of Sh28b energy recycling plant at Dandora dumpsite to begin in December

By Josphat Thiong'o | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3
Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko. [File]

The construction of the Sh28 billion waste-to-energy recycling plant at the Dandora dumpsite will begin in December, Governor Mike Sonko has said.

This follows an announcement that City Hall had shelved plans to relocate the dump site due to unavailability of land.

The plant which is expected to produce 40MW per hour from methane gas generated from waste seeks to address the incessant garbage menace in the city.

Speaking during the launch of the monthly clean up exercise on Saturday, Sonko revealed that his administration was in the final stages of awarding the contract. “The construction of this plant will address a lot of our waste disposal challenges. I know Nairobi can do it because countries have done it,” he said.

Information from City Hall indicated that up to 60 local and international firms had expressed interest in setting up the plant at the 43-acre dumpsite.

An earlier attempt saw the signing of a deal between City Hall and Germany’s Strabag Company in 2013. Strabag, however, pulled out of the deal after the county failed to produce a title deed for the land.

 Sonko now says the title was ready, clearing way for the plant.

